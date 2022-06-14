Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Review

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20

OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 603.70%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and OneConnect Financial Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.82 -$198.66 million ($0.54) -2.50

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04% OneConnect Financial Technology -29.89% -31.20% -13.84%

Risk & Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Tiga Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

