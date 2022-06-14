Tobam Acquires 6,028 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tobam grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 356.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after purchasing an additional 171,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,775 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

