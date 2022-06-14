Tobam Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4,300.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,128,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

