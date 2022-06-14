Tobam Buys 4,364 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tobam raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

AOS stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

