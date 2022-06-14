Tobam Grows Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Stantec worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Stantec Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.