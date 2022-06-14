Tobam Has $441,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tobam increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

