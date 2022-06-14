Tobam Has $645,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Twilio by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Twilio by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

