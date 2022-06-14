Tobam Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tobam grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1,070.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. State Street Corp grew its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in eBay by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,725,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 523,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

