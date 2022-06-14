Tobam Sells 1,348 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

