Tobam Sells 4,484 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tobam reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AT&T by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,394,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 124,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

