Tobam Sells 70,621 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,621 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

