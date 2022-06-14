Tobam Sells 89 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tobam cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $452.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

