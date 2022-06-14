TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0413

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $5,248.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

