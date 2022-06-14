TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Shares Down 3.3%

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 2,108,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,076,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.
The company has a market capitalization of C$714.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOG)
