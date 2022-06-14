Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 51.4% in May

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 11,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,440. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

