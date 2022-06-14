Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.08

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 11756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.95 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

