Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 50,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,561,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,477.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $493.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

