TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 510.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Equities analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Southwell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,932.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

