Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 748.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

