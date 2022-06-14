Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW) Short Interest Update

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCACW. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,492.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 363,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 340,984 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCACW opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.

