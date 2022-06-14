Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYVY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.30.
