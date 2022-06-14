U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 249,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

