U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. 13,689,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,168,000 after buying an additional 723,264 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,358,000 after buying an additional 532,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 148.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.