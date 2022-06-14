Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

