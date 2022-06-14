Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Raised to €45.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($57.60) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

