UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of UFPT opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $570.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

