Unification Market Cap Hits $571,097.35 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Unification has a market cap of $571,097.35 and approximately $54,226.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unification has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unification Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

