United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.09. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.