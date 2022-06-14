United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $280,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.77. 74,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.