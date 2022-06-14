Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 2.9% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned 0.49% of Universal Display worth $38,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.89. 3,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,592. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

