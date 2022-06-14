Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 433.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.12. 4,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

