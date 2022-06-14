University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Acquires Shares of 13,775 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34.

