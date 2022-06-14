Unslashed Finance (USF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,013.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2,013.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00436078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00055443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,295.67 or 1.59833849 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.