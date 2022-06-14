UREEQA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,293.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $562,192.33 and approximately $6,293.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00433368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00056624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,230.57 or 1.58590456 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

