Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Truist Financial

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $278.00 to $281.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $228.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average of $274.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

