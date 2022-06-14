Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

