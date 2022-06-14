Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45.
