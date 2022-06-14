VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.