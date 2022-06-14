Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.