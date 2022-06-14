Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.87. 69,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $196.01 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.