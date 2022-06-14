Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,057 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.38 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

