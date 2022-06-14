Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.55. Approximately 6,371,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,181,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

