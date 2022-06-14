Vector Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

VGR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

