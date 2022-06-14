Vectorspace AI (VXV) Achieves Market Cap of $18.32 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $409,559.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00222650 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $448.37 or 0.02044979 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006309 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 176.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,976,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

