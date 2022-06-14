Verasity Price Down 23.4% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004147 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.