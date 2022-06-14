Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $17,749.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 73.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024806 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00205993 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006789 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

