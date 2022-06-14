VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter.

