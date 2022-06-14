VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ CDC opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $74.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
