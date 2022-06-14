Vidya (VIDYA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20,941.00

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $20,941.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,354,723 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

