VIMworld Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $413,232.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00430331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,617.71 or 1.00313087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051127 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

