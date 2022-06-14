Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.52

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 247454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($122.92) to €112.00 ($116.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($109.38) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($127.08) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

